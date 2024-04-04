(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); When Will the Next Solar Eclipse be Seen in Costa Rica? ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Science & Technology Updated: April 4, 2024When Will the Next Solar Eclipse be Seen in Costa Rica?

We Costa Ricans will once again enjoy another astronomical event in the coming days

By TCRN STAFF April 4, 2024

The majestic annular solar eclipse on October 14 caused great excitement among Costa Ricans, and hundreds of people decided traveling to the province of Limón to witness it in its greatest splendor.

If for some reason you were not able to see the annular eclipse of 2023, we have good news for you: in 2024 another astronomical phenomenon will be recorded again.

According to the Department of Space Sciences of the Institute of Geophysics of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), this year a total solar eclips will be recorded that can be observed in the north of the American continent: Canada, the United States and Mexico date established by experts, including NASA, is Monday, April 8, 2024.

This solar eclipse has unique characteristics that promise to make it an impressive spectacle. Coinciding with solar maximum, a period of high solar magnetic activity, viewers will be able to enjoy an enriched view of the Sun, adorned with prominences of pink hues and a more dynamic and extended solar corona. NASA indicated that the phenomenon will offer a more complex and vibrant panorama of the star, potentially accompanied by visible solar flares.

According to Homer Dávila, creator of the astronomical sciences portal SkyCR, for Costa Rica the eclipse will be partial throughout the national territory because the Moon will hide between 17.66% and 6.69% of the solar disk.

“In the town of La Cruz, Guanacaste, the eclipse will be 17.43%, while in Central Park of the city of San José it will be 12.55%,” indicates the website above.

The first place where the eclipse will be visible will be in PeñasBlancas on the border with Nicaragua at 11:23 a.m. In San José it will start at 11:30 a.m. its maximum phase will occur at 12:24 p.m. and will end at 1:18 p.m.

La Cruz, Guanacaste .

Liberia, Guanacaste.

Alajuela.

Puntarenas.

Heredia.

San Jose.

Cartago.

In La Cruz, Guanacaste where the eclipse will have a partiality of 17.44%, its duration will be 2 hours and 10 seconds eclipse will also be partial in: Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado