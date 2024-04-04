Eid Al Fitr In UAE: 20 Best Staycation Deals Across The Emirates

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:10 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:17 PM

The much-awaited Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced. And that means it's time to plan a getaway.

If you are in the mood for a staycation that won't break the bank and yet, will give you a bit of a reprieve from the daily business of life, you are in good hands.

We've done the research for you – here's a look at some top deals to consider as you plan your festive break.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Address Sky View

Always had a wish to stay in Downtown Dubai? This is your chance. The Address Sky View is offering discounts on dining and spa treatments throughout Eid. Book your room before April 7 and you are also looking at a 20 per cent discount on the best available room rates.

Various offers ongoing. Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai.

Banyan Tree

Head to the heart of Bluewaters this Eid break for a cool staycation. Check into Banyan Tree, which is offering UAE and GCC residents up to 20 per cent off on dining and spa experiences. The offer is available from April 1 until April 15, but be warned, you need to make your bookings before April 15 to capitalise on this deal.

Offer valid until Mon Apr 15. Bluewaters Island.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

For an action-packed Eid vacation look no further than Lapita, which is close to three theme parks - LEGOLAND, RIVERLAND and MOTIONGATE - that you can spend the days enjoying. Sign up for a free Marriott Bonvoy membership for special rates on rooms that begin at Dh690.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

This one is a perfect escape for the whole family. There's a water park on the premises as well as three kids' clubs and a beachfront cinema that the kids will love exploring. For the grown-ups, there's a spa.

From Dh2,000 per night throughout Eid al-Fitr. Dubai Islands.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

If add-ons sell a place to you, FIVE Palm Jumeirah has just the right pitch. The hotel with a 150-metre private beach has a special deal that'll see you get a four-night stay for the price of three, or an eight-night stay for the price of six.

Offer until April 5. FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Looking to save on your overall staycation bill? Jumeirah Emirates Towers is one to consider. It's offering up to a 20 per cent discount on rooms, dining and spa treatments during the upcoming break. Kids under 12 can eat and stay for free.

Various offers during Eid. Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2.

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Carry your swimming trunks when you check into FIVE Jumeirah Village; you are going to need them. The resort has 269 pools and jacuzzis to choose from. And what's more, it's got a deal going that means you can stay for four nights for the price of three or for eight nights when you book six.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Want a vacation where you can take your pooch? Head straight to Jumeirah Creekside Hotel where you can book yourself into one of its pet-friendly rooms (use the code PETCATION). If you are a UAE resident, you also get 25 per cent off on stays along with daily breakfast and late checkout (2pm) during the Eid break.

Various offers. During Eid. Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Get more bang for your buck when you stay at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, where you get 30 per cent off on stays and a whole lot of perks besides. The benefits include access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, Kids' club activities and free dining for kids under 11.

Various offers during Eid. Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

If you've always wanted to stay in Palm Jumeriah, you can now do so at a discount. Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is offering up to 40 per cent off stays during Eid. You get unlimited access to pools (for that much-needed pool day) and a private beach (for those lovely sunset photos).

Various offers during Eid. Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, The Palm Jumeirah.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

For a luxe stay that you'll love, pick Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. The hotel is about two-and-a-half hours away from Dubai and there are a number of desert experiences to choose from.

Offers vary. Qasr Al Sarab.

Raffles, The Palm

If you choose to stay for two nights or more at Raffles, The Palm, choose the Raffles Retreat offer, which gives GCC residents 20 percent off. Choosing this offer will give you access to one of the hotel's rooms or suites for much less.

Deal ongoing beyond Eid al Fitr. Raffles, The Palm.

Occidental Al Jaddaf

Use the code BRESIDENT10 here for a 10 percent discount during Eid (the offer is valid for all GCC residents). The promotion is on April 11 and April 12.

GCC resident discount. Thu Apr 11 – Fri Apr 12. Occidental Al Jaddaf.

Queen Elizabeth 2

For a room with a sea view, consider ocean liner-turned hotel Queen Elizabeth 2. For its Eid offers, it'll give you a complimentary upgrade to a sea view room, a buffet breakfast, early check-in and late check-out. You'll also get 20 percent off on all food and drink.

Various offers. Wed Apr 10 – Sat Apr 13. Bur Dubai.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Don't sweat the small stuff – like bills for each thing the kids eat when you check into Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. The hotel is offering an all inclusive package for the kiddos that'll give them unlimited soft drinks, snacks and treats. The young ones will also love the kids club, wading pool and activity-laden calender the hotel promises.

Dh1,200 per room per night (all inclusive package). Tue 9 Apr or Wed 10 Apr to Sat 16 Apr. Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Sir Bani Yas Island

For a lesson in history or the natural world, check out the hotels in Sir Bani Yas Island, which is a mere 25-minute boat ride from Abu Dhabi. It's got 42 historical sites and is home to Arabian Wildlife Park, including roaming giraffes, cheetahs and gazelles.

Offers vary. Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Voco Monaco Dubai

This adult-only holiday retreat is calling on all guests to stay for Dh653 per night between April 9 and April 13. There's a brunch on every day. It's party time.

From Dh653. Apr 9 –Apr 13. voco Monaco, World Islands.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi living on your mind? You can pick from breakfast and half board packages at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island. In addition, you'll also get up to 30 percent off on stays, access to a buffet breakfast and a private beach for that cool dip during the Eid break.

Various offers. During Eid. Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

The H Dubai

For a well located retreat, head to H Dubai during the Eid holidays. It's located near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall (you know, for when the need for shopping strikes). Home to the award-winning Mandara Spa, H Dubai is offering 20 percent off on stays.

Various rates, during Eid al Fitr, Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai.

Vida Hotels & Resorts

You'll want to hurry up to get this deal. This hotel chain is offering a 20 percent discount on bookings before April 7. It's located in Marina, Emirates Hills, Creek Beach and Creek Harbour in Dubai.

20 percent off. Until Apr 7. Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain; Al Raudah, Umm Al Quwain; Vida Creek Beach; Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor; Dubai Creek Harbour; Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina; Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai.

...

ALSO READ:

Eid Al Fitr: 10 ways to deck up your home

Eid Al Fitr: 5 must-try recipes for at-home celebrations

Eid Al Fitr 2024: 18 last-minute gift ideas for friends and family