Cannabis Stock News Bite - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) Gains On Florida Ballot To Legalize Recreational Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB ) is celebrating 420 with investors showing big gains for the day. The stock is trading at $ 11.49 up 1.74 or 17.86%, with a morning high of $11.97 on the TSX. Aurora is trading at $8.65, up $1.44 or 19.97% on the NASDAQ.

What has Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) ,Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB) trading up today ? News that Florida Supreme Court approves ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana .

The cannabis sector is seeing a perfect storm for upside with a flood of good news in the US and Germany for new market opportunities for cannabis.

Aurora just recently applauded the German government's final endorsement of cannabis legalization, marking a significant step forward in bolstering patient access to medical cannabis with the official passing of the Cannabis Act.

