Gaza Death Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 33,037

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 33,037, medical sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources added that at least 75,668 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 62 people were killed, and 91 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.



At least four civilians today were killed, and several others were wounded in Israeli airstrikes targeting different areas in the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that two civilians were killed, and others were injured in a raid launched by Israeli warplanes on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Another artillery shelling was witnessed in the Al-Matahen area south of Deir Al-Balah.

Meanwhile, dozens of civilians sustained injuries as result of artillery shelling those targeted homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and the outskirts of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli fighter jets fired shells in the vicinity of Nasser and Al-Amal Hospitals, west of the city, resulting in the injury of several causalities.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes also opened heavy gunfire towards citizens' homes in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, civil and ambulance crews managed to recover the bodies of many people from under the rubble after an Israeli warplane targeted a house for the Abu Daraz and Nasr families in the El Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.



