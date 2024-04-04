Army Recovers Cache Of Sophisticated Arms, Ammunition In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, April 4 (IANS) Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Army, in a joint operation with other security forces, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.
A defence spokesman said that security personnel recovered the arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui village of Bishnupur.
The recovered arms include a 9mm carbine machine gun, a sten gun Mk-2, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, an anti-riot gun, 14 grenades, various types of ammunition and other war-like stores.
Based on specific input about the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illegal arms and ammunition, the Army launched a joint search operation along with SSB, and Manipur Police including commandos, and recovered the sophisticated weapons.
The recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police.
