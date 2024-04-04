Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Releases Information Regarding Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world, has announced a public offering. The offering is for the company's common shares traded on the NASDAQ market. According to the announcement, Flora Growth plans to use the funds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, and Flora Growth anticipates granting Aegis Capital a 45-day option to purchase additional common shares to cover any overallotments.“The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering,” the press release stated.

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a cannabis-focused, consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN