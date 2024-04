Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Partners With 3AM Innovation To Expand Its Addressable Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) , a global developer and vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, today announced it has added a new channel partner, expanding its distribution. According to the announcement, the company has partnered with 3AM Innovations Inc., a provider of incident command software for the public safety sector. Under this partnership, 3AM Innovations is integrating its FLORIAN(R) incident command software app with Siyata's SD7 handset to enable incident commanders to effectively locate each firefighter at the scene of a fire, enhancing safety and safeguarding lives.“Both Siyata and 3AM Innovations have an established presence and history of serving the first responder community, and now, together, we are teaming up to pair our respective offerings and offer an innovative solution of rugged reliable hardware integrated with a best-in-class app. 3AM Innovations is a leader in incident command software for firefighters. We are pleased to partner with them to expand our addressable market and eager to demonstrate and promote the combined solution to Fire and Rescue departments,” said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.

To view the full press release, visit

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of its PTT handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. Siyata's common shares and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols SYTA and SYTAW, respectively. Visit and UnidenCellular to learn more.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN