Building Information Management (BIM) Market Growth Forecasted At 13% CAGR, US$ 29,087.1 Million By 2034 | FMI

Building information management is becoming increasingly essential as businesses look to maximize resources and streamline operations. Effective stakeholder engagement during the building process is made possible by building information management, which eventually reduces errors, improves project coordination, and saves money. To increase sustainability, cut waste, and increase efficiency, many governments worldwide require building information management services in public infrastructure projects. The adoption of building information management in the construction industry is driven by compliance with rules like these. Request for a Sample of this Research Report

The capabilities of building information management software are being improved by ongoing technological breakthroughs like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Integrating these technologies makes more advanced analysis, visualization, and simulation possible, encouraging more users to embrace BIM solutions. Growing environmental concerns have led to an increased emphasis on sustainable construction methods. In line with the industry's sustainability objectives, Building information management provides tools for energy analysis, material optimization, and lifetime evaluation, facilitating sustainable design, construction, and operation. Key Takeaways from the Building Information Management (BIM) Market Report:

From 2019 to 2023, the building information management market expanded at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is expected to account for a market share of 39.2% in 2024.

The demand for building information management in Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% through 2034.

In the United States, the refurbished appliance industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.80% from 2024 to 2034.

China is projected to expand by a CAGR of 13.50% between 2024 and 2034. The building information management market in Australia is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.50% during 2034. "Our latest market research study delves into the dynamic landscape of the Building Information Management (BIM) Market, revealing robust growth propelled by increasing adoption across construction and infrastructure sectors. With advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on efficient project management, the BIM market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 8,591.7 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 29,087 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 13 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered

Solution

End-use

Application Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Solutions Corporation

Graphisoft (Nemetschek Group)

BIMobject

Elecosoft

RIB Software SE

Dassault Systèmes

DataCAD LLC

Bentley Systems

Procore Technologies

Bricsys NV

Vizerra SA

Cadmatic Oy

ArCADiasoft

ACCA software Kreo





Market players are collaborating with other companies, including technology partners, construction firms, architecture firms, and engineering consultants, helping expand the reach of BIM solutions and providing comprehensive services to clients.



Software provider DataCAD LLC focuses on offering drafting and architectural design software. DataCAD is the company's main product, a potent and user-friendly CAD (Computer-Aided Design) program designed especially for architects, engineers, and construction industry experts. Software firm Bricsys NV is well-known for its main offering, BricsCAD. BricsCAD is an advanced Computer-Aided Design (CAD) program with the ability to design in two dimensions, model in three dimensions, and create building information models (BIMs). BricsCAD is well-known for its extensive feature set, easy-to-use interface, and compatibility with industry-standard file formats like DWG.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global building information management market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the building information management industry, the industry is segmented based on solutions (software, services), end users (civil engineers, architects & consultants, construction supervisors, and building contractors), applications (residential, commercial, industrial, and government) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Building Information Management (BIM) Market Segmentation:

By Solution:



Software

Services



Structural Design & Modeling Services



Project Consulting Support & Maintenance



By End User:



Civil Engineers

Architects & Consultants

Construction Supervisors Building Contractors

By Application:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Government

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

