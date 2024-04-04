Pixalate’S Children’S Privacy Index For Mobile Advertising Sellers: February 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's Children's Privacy Index for Sellers helps the ad tech industry navigate compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)

LONDON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, released the February 2024 Children's Privacy Index for Mobile Advertising.

The monthly index benchmarks Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) based on the percentage of ads they sell that are on apps that are likely child-directed, as assessed by Pixalate's COPPA Methodology .

February 2024 COPPA Seller Trust Index Key Findings :



10 sellers received a High risk level.

13 sellers were at Medium risk. 21 sellers were found to be at Low risk.

Pixalate's Seller Trust Index ranks sellers according to their percentage of the seller's ad impressions within likely child-directed (including mixed audience) apps as compared to their peers. These apps can pose a COPPA compliance risk to advertising buyers and sellers, and awareness of which apps are child-directed is an important step in mitigating compliance risks.

As of Q4 2023, Google had an estimated 290K likely child-directed apps, and Apple had 148K likely child-directed apps available for download, according to Pixalate's COPPA audience assessment.

Visit Pixalate's Knowledge Base for more information about the Children's Privacy Index for Mobile Advertising.

What is COPPA - and why it matters for advertisers

For nearly 25 years, the privacy of children online in the U.S. has been governed by COPPA and its implementing Rule, which has come under scrutiny as regulators aim to address its application in today's complex advertising ecosystem.

COPPA bars the collection of data from children under 13 without verified parental consent. Advertisers, ad buyers, and sellers are at risk of collecting childrens' personal data from apps not clearly labeled as child-directed in the app stores. As the gatekeepers of the mobile app stores, Google & Apple are well positioned to provide clarity yet they do not require developers of apps targeting children to identify as such nor do they prominently feature that information in the app stores. Doing so would not only help parents protect their children online, but would also enable ad tech companies in complying with COPPA.

