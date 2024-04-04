Direct Dental Wandsworth Celebrating One Year Of Exceptional Dental Care In Wandsworth

(MENAFN- Pressat) Direct Dental Wandsworth, a pioneering dental clinic in the heart of Wandsworth, is proud to announce its first anniversary since opening its doors to the local community and beyond. Over the past year, Direct Dental Wandsworth has solidified its commitment to providing top-tier dental treatments , harnessing the latest in dental technology and team and fostering a welcoming environment for all patients.

From the outset, Direct Dental Wandsworth was envisioned as more than just a dental clinic. Its mission was to blend cutting-edge dental care with an unwavering commitment to patient satisfaction. Over the past twelve months, the clinic has met and exceeded these goals, serving hundreds of patients and earning a reputation for excellence in dental health and patient care.



Introduction of Advanced Dental Technologies: Adopt state-of-the-art dental equipment and techniques, including the latest digital imaging and painless dentistry, to provide patients with the best dental care.

Expansion of Services: The clinic has significantly expanded its services over the past year, now offering a comprehensive suite of dental treatments from routine check-ups and cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures.

Award-nominated team: Among our most notable accomplishments this year is Melody Schwartz's nomination for the 2023 Dentistry Awards' Dental Hygienist of the Year award. This prestigious nomination highlights Melody's unwavering dedication to excellence in dental hygiene, exceptional patient care, and significant contributions to promoting oral health within the community.

Over 130 5-Star Google Reviews: In the past year, Direct Dental Wandsworth has seen a significant surge in positive patient feedback, culminating in over 130 5-star Google reviews. CQC Verification: In addition to the accolades from our patients, Direct Dental Wandsworth takes immense pride in being verified by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This accreditation is a testament to the clinic's adherence to the highest safety, quality, and patient care standards.

A Year of Milestones and AchievementsSignificant milestones have marked Direct Dental Wandsworth's first year:A Word from Direct Dental's CMO

Simon Hubbard, the CMO of Direct Dental Wandsworth, shared their thoughts on the clinic's first anniversary: "Reflecting on the past year, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional dental care and to make every patient's experience as comfortable and positive as possible. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and are excited about the future. We remain committed to promoting dental health and wellness in the Wandsworth community."

Looking Forward

As Direct Dental Wandsworth celebrates this significant milestone, the clinic looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering excellence in dental care. Plans for the upcoming year include further technological advancements, expansion of patient care services, and sustaining ongoing assistance to the community.



Exceptional Dental Care in Wandsworth - Direct Dental

Direct Dental Wandsworth is at 63 – 65 Garratt Lane, SW18 4GR, Wandsworth, London. To learn more about their services or schedule an appointment, please visit their website at or call 020 8090 9022.