Foreign Media Delegation Hails Transparency Of Elections Process

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Foreign media delegation visiting the country to observe the proceedings of the 2024 National Assembly elections, hailed the transparency and high-level organization of the process.

A number of visiting journalists spoke to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on sidelines of their tour at the polling centers, saying they are glad for the chance to speak to committee chiefs and have their queries answered.

Associate Editor and Chief of Bureau of Indian daily newspaper, Deepika, George Kallivayalil commented on the parliament's hefty weight in the decision making process, adding that representation of all segments of society reflects the sturdiness of the democratic system.

Kallivayalil indicated that political stability is integral to overall stability of any country, as it positively influences growth and development of society and all its sectors.

He took note of the depth of Kuwaiti-Indian relations, wished Kuwait all prosperity and stability as it will, without doubt, enrich such relations.

Senior reporter for Kompas Gramedia, Iwan Santosa, called the intellectual exchange between the Kuwaiti legislative and executive authorities, a manifestation of democracy and all that it could achieve despite hardships and obstacles.

Santosa, who is on his first visit to the country, explained that not one system could be applicable to all, as each society has its own unique methods and mechanisms in addressing issues and overcoming challenges.

The Indonesian reporter was impressed with the transparency of the Kuwaiti electoral process, lauded the chance presented to foreign media outlets to bear witness to the Kuwaiti democratic experience.

Researcher Clemens Chay at the National University of Singapore pointed out the unique nature of Kuwait's democratic system in the region.

Dr. Chay, whose PhD thesis was on Kuwaiti diwaniyas, said that he felt the tangible desire for change and cooperation between the two authorities.

He stated that His Highness the Amir's Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directness, flanked by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem's economic expertise along with the newly elected legislators, would usher Kuwait into a new phase of great achievements and in-depth reforms. (end)

