President Ilham Aliyev Introduces Amendments To Law“On Conscription And Military Service”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law amending the lawof Azerbaijan“On conscription and military service," Azernews reports.
According to the document, a third sentence was added to Article45.5 of the law with the following content:
“The relevant executive authority determines the number ofmilitary personnel involved in participation in drills inaccordance with the relevant executive authority.”
