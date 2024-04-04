Defense And Russia's Assets: Shmyhal Meets With Latvian President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to discuss strengthening security cooperation between the two countries.

"I had a meaningful meeting in Riga with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs," Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram.

The politicians discussed support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, developing new solutions to confiscate Russia's assets in Latvia, and strengthening the security cooperation between the two countries.

Shmyhal emphasized that Latvia has already provided Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and military goods worth more than EUR 376 million, making it one of the leaders in terms of GDP.

"We discussed joint plans with the Government of Latvia to expand cooperation and launch joint defense production," the Prime Minister said.

He also expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support provided by Latvia and the Latvian people to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina discussed the provision of military and technical assistance to Ukraine.