Tampons Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: U.S. Market Is Estimated At $1.1 Billion, While China Is Forecast To Grow At 6.5% CAGR

The global market for Tampons estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Radially Wound Pledget Tampons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rectangular Pad Tampon segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Tampons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Key Market Trends & Drivers

Manufacturers Up the Ante on Marketing Strategies

Natural & Organic Tampons Are the Flavor of the Day

Sustainability Issues Drives Interest in Biodegradable Tampons

Favorable Demographic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Smart Tampons, an Area of Effervescent Activity & Growth Online Emerges as an Attractive Retail Channel The report features profiles of 47 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.

Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Playtex Products, Inc.

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-lets Group Limited

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Unicharm Corporation Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

How Big is the Target Market? Global Number of Women Aged Between 15 and 49 (In Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Competition

Tampons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Tampons - USA Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Tampons - Germany Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Tampons - UK Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Tampons: Overview, Types, Benefits Risks, Misconceptions & Market Outlook

World Brands Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

