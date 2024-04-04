Tampons Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: U.S. Market Is Estimated At $1.1 Billion, While China Is Forecast To Grow At 6.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tampons - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Tampons estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Radially Wound Pledget Tampons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rectangular Pad Tampon segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Tampons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Manufacturers Up the Ante on Marketing Strategies Natural & Organic Tampons Are the Flavor of the Day Sustainability Issues Drives Interest in Biodegradable Tampons Favorable Demographic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Smart Tampons, an Area of Effervescent Activity & Growth Online Emerges as an Attractive Retail Channel
The report features profiles of 47 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd. Bodywise (UK) Ltd. Edgewell Personal Care Company Playtex Products, Inc. First Quality Enterprises, Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation Lil-lets Group Limited Procter & Gamble Company Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Unicharm Corporation
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 321
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $4.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $6.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market How Big is the Target Market? Global Number of Women Aged Between 15 and 49 (In Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026 Global Economic Update Competition Tampons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Tampons - USA Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Tampons - Germany Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Tampons - UK Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Tampons: Overview, Types, Benefits Risks, Misconceptions & Market Outlook World Brands Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East Iran Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East Africa
IV. COMPETITION

