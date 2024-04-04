Dalrada Financial Corporation Enters $104 Billion Carbon Credit Market With Data Mining Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company simplifies the generation, validation, and trading of carbon credits by using energy and climate technology devices, including heat pumps.

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ,“Dalrada,”“the Company”), announced today that it had entered the carbon credit market with a powerful software system and hardware device that manages energy usage while clearing a pathway to a robust revenue stream for the company.



With the global carbon credit market expected to reach $340 billion by 2032, Dalrada's carbon credit minting solution arrives at an opportune moment. The Company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing potential, and, by capturing just 1% of the expected market, Dalrada and its climate technology subsidiaries could anticipate a $3.4 billion market share-in less than 10 years.

“Whether for home or commercial use, our system was designed to work in virtually any setting,” said Brian Bonar, Dalrada's CEO and Founder.“Another huge advantage is that this unique product is essentially plug-and-play and fully integrates with practically any machine that utilizes energy, especially heat pumps .”

The bullish CEO is all in on the Company's compatible software and its accompanying hardware device-which is expected to be available in 90 days-noting that the carbon credit minting system is also ideal for a variety of industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, food processing, and more.

The entire system represents a fully-transparent ecosystem and process that analyzes energy use in real-time and historical data from consumers and providers alike. To further ensure legitimacy, the validity and value of each carbon credit is authenticated through robust third-party oversight.

“As climate technology innovators, we're very excited about our all-in-one solution that will benefit energy users, energy providers, and the environment. I expect revenues to be realized by the end of the 2025 calendar year,” added Bonar.

About Dalrada Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada Financial Corporation consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit

Media contact: Michael Eslinger (... )