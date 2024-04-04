AAMCHI MUMBAI WELCOMES CRICKET LEGENDS STEVE SMITH AND STUART BROAD THANKS TO STAR SPORTS’ STAR NAHI FAR INITIATIVE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 4th , 2024: Cricket legends Steve Smith and Stuart Broad had a gala time in Mumbai on Wednesday meeting fans, playing gully cricket and also getting a taste of local cuisine. The Australia batter and England’s pace bowling legend, part of Star Sports’ Incredible Star Cast, hit the streets of Mumbai, thanks to ‘Star Nahi Far’, an initiative by the official broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2024, to bring fans and stars closer.

Smith and Broad were all smiles as they engaged in a game of gully cricket at Santacruz, followed by a visit to the Shivaji Park Academy in Dadar. The duo, who were joined by anchor Tanay Tiwari, also got a taste of local cuisine, relishing the traditional ‘misal pav’, a delicacy in Mumbai, at Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra in Dadar.

Star Nahi Far, a fan-first initiative, aims to enhance fan engagement and provide them with a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet their favourite cricketers up close and personal through the course of the IPL 2024 season. The series of events has witnessed legends and stars like Sunil Gavaskar, Hardik Pandya, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan engage in fun and folly with viewers and fans across the country. The initiative has received a great response and continues to generate excitement, lending an extension to the IPL frenzy on television that’s currently gripping the country.





