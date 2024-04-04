Electric Load Tops 3,850 Megawatts

Amman, April 4 (Petra) - The electric load recorded on Wednesday reached 3,850 megawatts, according to data from the National Electric Power Company.The highest electrical load in the history of Jordan was recorded in August 2023, hitting 4,220 megawatts.

