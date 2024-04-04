The report provides an overview and outlook of the Food Service Equipment market, detailing its segmentation by product segment and end-use. It highlights the rapid growth expected in Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs as an end-use segment.



Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

Regional analysis reveals the United States as the largest region in the market, with developed and developing regions accounting for significant revenues. The report ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, with China leading the growth trajectory. Additionally, the competitive scenario, recent market activity, advancements by innovators, and key global brands are discussed, along with the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and their respective market presence categories.

The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

