Oil nears USD 90 per barrel as OPEC+ commits to supply cuts till June

(MENAFN) Oil prices are edging closer to the USD90 per barrel threshold following the decision by the OPEC+ alliance to maintain crude supply cuts for the first half of the year. Brent, the global benchmark for oil, saw a 0.73 percent increase, trading at USD89.57 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, tracking United States crude, rose by 0.66 percent to USD85.71 a barrel.



During an online meeting, the producers group opted for continuity, signaling that OPEC+ voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day would persist until the end of June. Additionally, the alliance reiterated the importance of adhering to quotas, urging countries exceeding their production limits to compensate for the surplus output.



A key development from the meeting was Russia's commitment to prioritize reducing crude production over exports in the second quarter, aligning its strategy with other member nations to evenly distribute supply cuts. Furthermore, the group announced plans for ongoing evaluation of market conditions, with member countries prepared to implement further measures if necessary.



The decision to extend supply cuts underscores the ongoing efforts by OPEC+ to balance global oil markets amid tighter supplies, resilient economic conditions, and lingering geopolitical uncertainties. Since the year's commencement, oil prices have surged by more than 16 percent, buoyed by a combination of factors driving market optimism.



As oil prices approach the USD90 per barrel milestone, attention remains focused on the dynamics within the energy sector and the implications for global economic stability. The sustained rally in oil prices reflects a delicate equilibrium between supply constraints and robust demand, underscoring the complex interplay of geopolitical factors and market fundamentals shaping the trajectory of oil markets.



Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor OPEC+ actions and broader geopolitical developments, anticipating their impact on oil prices and the global economic landscape. As oil continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic activity worldwide, the decisions made by key players within the energy industry carry significant implications for market participants and stakeholders across various sectors.

