President: Azerbaijan To Further Strengthen Political Relations With Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Your (President of the Republic of the Congo Denis SassouNguesso – ed.) visit will have a very positive effect on our futurecooperation. Our political relations will be further strengthened,”said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting withPresident Denis Sassou Nguesso.
“I do hope that, as a result of the implementation of theagreements reached, a positive dynamic will emerge in our tradeafter the visit. We have had a wide exchange of views oncooperation in energy and agriculture, and here too, there is nodifference of opinion. We look forward to working together onCOP29,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasised.
MENAFN04042024000195011045ID1108058252
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.