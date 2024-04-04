President: Azerbaijan To Further Strengthen Political Relations With Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Your (President of the Republic of the Congo Denis SassouNguesso – ed.) visit will have a very positive effect on our futurecooperation. Our political relations will be further strengthened,”said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting withPresident Denis Sassou Nguesso.

“I do hope that, as a result of the implementation of theagreements reached, a positive dynamic will emerge in our tradeafter the visit. We have had a wide exchange of views oncooperation in energy and agriculture, and here too, there is nodifference of opinion. We look forward to working together onCOP29,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasised.