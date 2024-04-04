Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian In West Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops shot dead on Thursday a young Palestinian in Jenin, West Bank, said Palestinian Health Ministry. The source added that Asaad Al-Qaniri, 28, was killed after the occupation forces surrounded his house. It indicated that the occupation forces prevented medical help from reaching the area. (end) nq

