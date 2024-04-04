Secretary Austin Expresses Outrage At Israeli Trike Against Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his "outrage" at the Israeli occupation's strike on a World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid convoy that killed seven aid workers, including an American citizen.

This came in a phone conversation between Secretary Austin with the Israeli occupation's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, said a statement by the Department of Defense late Wednesday.

Secretary Austin stressed the need to immediately take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups.

Secretary Austin urged Minister Gallant to conduct a swift and transparent investigation, to share their conclusions publicly, and to hold those responsible to account.

Secretary Austin stated that this tragedy reinforced the expressed concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, specifically focusing on the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid.

Secretary Austin expressed his admiration for World Central Kitchen and its dedicated staff.

World Central Kitchen pioneered the delivery of food to Gaza by land, air, and sea-now totaling over 40 million meals to Gazans in need.

Secretary Austin stressed to Minister Gallant that this tragedy made it more difficult to flood the zone with humanitarian assistance, as Israeli officials have stated they seek to do.

Secretary Austin also raised the need to see a rapid increase of aid coming through all crossings in the coming days, particularly to communities in northern Gaza that are at risk of famine. (end)

