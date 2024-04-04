Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 11 Out Of 20 Shahed Drones In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with 20 Shahed-131/136 drones last night.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the early hours of April 4, 2024, Russia attacked the Kharkiv region with Shahed-131/136 UAVs from the Kursk region. In total, 20 Shaheds were launched," the post said. Read also:
Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 11 strike drones.
Earlier reports said that an overnight Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv had killed three rescue workers and a civilian woman and injured 12 more people.
