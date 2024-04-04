Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 11 Out Of 20 Shahed Drones In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with 20 Shahed-131/136 drones last night.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the early hours of April 4, 2024, Russia attacked the Kharkiv region with Shahed-131/136 UAVs from the Kursk region. In total, 20 Shaheds were launched," the post said.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 11 strike drones.

Earlier reports said that an overnight Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv had killed three rescue workers and a civilian woman and injured 12 more people.