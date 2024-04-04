Ukrainian Air Force Not Ruling Out Powerful Aerial Attacks In Near Future - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force is not ruling out powerful enemy aerial attacks in the near future and is ready to repel them.

Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We do not rule out powerful massive aerial attacks by the enemy. We see that the enemy has a break now. The enemy is accumulating its resources. After reconnaissance and analysis of his actions, he is preparing for new attacks. However, we are ready to repel and destroy all enemy air targets," Yevlash said.

He also noted that there is a great need for Patriot air defense systems.

"There is never enough firepower in war. And of course, against such a powerful and numerous enemy, we need more missiles and air defense systems," he said.

In March 2024 the Russian invaders used more than 400 missiles of different types, more than 600 Shahed drones and more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.