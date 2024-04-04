Four More Children Return To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four more children from the Kherson region have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory, among them a 14-year-old girl with a disability, a 12-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Four more children from the Kherson region managed to be returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This is a 14-year-old girl with a disability, a 12-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys," the message reads.

The children were forced to attend a Russian school, and their parents were forced to obtain passports of the aggressor country. Teenage boys were put on the military register so that they could be drafted into the occupation army later. This became a good reason for their families to escape from the occupation and return to their homeland.

According to the military administration, the children were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory with the assistance of the Verkhovna Rada's human rights commissioner.

Since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to return 52 children from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

