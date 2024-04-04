Washington: Independent Palestinian State Established Through Negotiations, Not UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- The United States Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, Wednesday, an independent Palestinian state should be directly negotiated between the parties involved, Palestine and "Israel," and "not at the United Nations."

This statement came as the Palestinian Authority renews its request for a vote at the United Nation's Security Council in April to become a full member in the UN.

In 2011, the Palestinian Authority was unsuccessful in their request for a recognized independent member state; rather the UN classified the Palestinian Authority as a "non-member observer state."

Spokesperson Miller stated during the press briefing that the US has always "made clear that we support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and you've seen the Secretary engage in very intensive diplomacy over the past few months. To try to establish a Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel."

The negations, Miller added, should be done directly through the parties involved, without UN intervention.

On the US' potential negative veto vote, Miller stated that he would not "speculate about what may happen down the road."

A full membership in the UN requires the approval of members of the UN Security Council, where the US can exercise its veto power, and then approval by at least two-thirds of the 193 General-Assembly members. (end)

rsr













MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108057934