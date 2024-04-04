Turkish Airlines Resumes Flying To Tripoli, The Capital Of Libya

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines starts flying to Tripoli, the capital of Libya as of March 28th, 2024, again. Being the airline that connects Africa to the most destinations in the world, Turkish Airlines operates 62 destinations across the African continent.
The flag carrier will operate flights to Tripoli three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
During the inauguration ceremony at Mitiga International Airport, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated; 'As Turkish Airlines, we feel the excitement of connecting continents, this time in Tripoli, the capital of Libya. We are delighted to start flights again to Libya, with which we have historical ties.
We will continue to bring cultures together in Africa, as in many continents.”
Turkish Airlines, which flies to 130 countries and 346 destinations, continues to provide its passengers with unlimited connectivity through new destinations, while also extending its high quality and service to every corner of the world.
Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to travel from Istanbul to Tripoli for 379 USD and from Tripoli to Istanbul for 299 USD between 28 March and 31 May 2024, with tickets purchased between 23 March and 15 May 2024.
The prices applicable within the scope of the campaign are the official website prices of Turkish Airlines; however, they may vary at ticket sales offices and agencies.
Scheduled Flight Times:
|
FLIGHT NO
|
START
|
END
|
DAYS
|
DEPARTURE
|
ARRIVAL
|
TK
639
|
28/03/2024
|
28/03/2024
|
THU
|
ISTANBUL
|
14.00
|
16.00
|
MITIGA
|
TK
640
|
28/03/2024
|
28/03/2024
|
THU
|
MITIGA
|
18.00
|
22.20
|
ISTANBUL
|
TK
639
|
31/03/2024
|
24/10/2024
|
TUE, THU, SUN
|
ISTANBUL
|
08.00
|
10.00
|
MITIGA
|
TK
640
|
31/03/2024
|
24/10/2024
|
TUE, THU, SUN
|
MITIGA
|
12.00
|
16.20
|
ISTANBU
