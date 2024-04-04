Gold As A Geopolitical Risk Hedge: A Groundbreaking Analysis

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Disaggregating gold's surge
David P. Goldman examines how the gold price has been influenced by industrial demand, currency depreciation hedging amid growing national debts in major economies, and geopolitical risk.
CNY weakness signals modest easing in China's monetary stance Latest stories
'AI washing' taking investors everywhere for a bath
China's big bet on 'new quality productive forces'
Evil Does Not Exist: a powerful Japanese eco-drama
David P. Goldman writes that China's economy is doing more or less what Beijing wants. Though the property market continues to languish, the government sees no reason to commit resources to bail out real estate investors.
End of fiscal restraint in Europe?
Diego Faßnacht concludes that with falling inflation and lower interest rates expected in the eurozone, fiscal spending may increase, benefiting the European economy in the short term but potentially weakening the euro.
Moscow vies to hinder the impact of Western aid to Ukraine
James Davis writes that Russian forces have continued their slow offensive, focusing on Avdeyevka and Bakhmut sectors while targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt potential future Western aid distribution and energy transit.
Chinese semiconductor industry advances with legacy innovation
Scott Foster notes that China is now aiming for cost-effective AI hardware covering a wide range of scenarios, evading sanctions with domestically produced components and open-source technology integration.
Huawei's 2023 results show rebound from sanctions
Scott Foster reports that Huawei's 2023 results show 9.6% sales growth with operating and net profit nearly 2.5 times higher. Despite challenges, Huawei has maintained competitiveness, especially in 5G infrastructure, with reduced costs and technological advancements.
