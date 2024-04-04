Gold As A Geopolitical Risk Hedge: A Groundbreaking Analysis

David P. Goldman writes that China's economy is doing more or less what Beijing wants. Though the property market continues to languish, the government sees no reason to commit resources to bail out real estate investors.

End of fiscal restraint in Europe?

Diego Faßnacht concludes that with falling inflation and lower interest rates expected in the eurozone, fiscal spending may increase, benefiting the European economy in the short term but potentially weakening the euro.

Moscow vies to hinder the impact of Western aid to Ukraine

James Davis writes that Russian forces have continued their slow offensive, focusing on Avdeyevka and Bakhmut sectors while targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt potential future Western aid distribution and energy transit.

Chinese semiconductor industry advances with legacy innovation