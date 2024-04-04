(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Furniture Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Germany Furniture Outlook analyses the German furniture market through useful indicators and furniture sector statistics: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2025, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2018-2023, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Germany?
For a selection of around 166 major German furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered:
Germany: Market at a glance
Furniture market outline Furniture market forecasts to 2025
Germany: Macro Data
Socio-demographic variables, macroeconomic trends, historical data and forecasts
Germany: Furniture Consumption
Total value 2018-2023 Furniture consumption by segment, by product origin
Germany: Furniture Imports
Total value 2018-2023 Imports/consumption ratio by segment Origin of furniture imports Detailed tables for imports by product, by country and geographical area of origin
Germany: Furniture Production
Total value 2018-2023 Furniture production by segment The furniture manufacturing productive system
Germany: Furniture Exports
Total value 2018-2023 Exports/production ratio, exports by destination, by product and by geographical area
Germany: Short profile of top furniture companies
