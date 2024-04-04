WhatsApp restores services following global outage lasting for nearly 1 hour

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the messaging platform WhatsApp experienced a global outage lasting approximately 20 minutes before resuming service. During this period, hundreds of users worldwide took to social media to report difficulties in sending messages or making phone calls through the app, with the disruption lasting nearly an hour. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, acknowledged the issue and assured users that it was actively being addressed. However, the company did not provide a specific explanation for the outage.



As a prominent part of Meta's portfolio, WhatsApp boasts nearly 2 billion users globally, rendering it a vital communication tool for businesses, governments, and individuals worldwide. The platform's widespread usage underscores its significance in facilitating communication and collaboration across various sectors and regions.



The outage underscored the potential impact of technical disruptions on users' daily lives, highlighting the reliance on digital communication platforms for staying connected in an increasingly interconnected world. While brief, the incident prompted discussions about the resilience of digital infrastructure and the importance of backup communication channels to mitigate disruptions during such incidents.

MENAFN04042024000045015839ID1108057824