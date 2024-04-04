Israel Persists In Airstrikes On Gaza, Engages In Negotiations For New Agreement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday estimates from sources familiar with the details of the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, that Hamas will respond to the updated proposal for the deal within two days.

According to the newspaper, the talk is about a new proposal drafted by Egypt and Qatar, which will be transferred to Israel after the Hamas movement's response becomes clear.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation committed 5 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 59 deaths and 83 wounded.

The Ministry indicated, in its daily report, that many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews are unable to reach them. It pointed out that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 32,975 deaths and 75,577 wounded since 7 October.

Moreover, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel continues to prevent it from reaching the northern Gaza Strip to provide food aid and basic supplies, noting that 176 of the agency's employees have been tragically killed since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The agency indicated on“X” that more than half of the UN aid delivered in Gaza through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings in March was provided by the agency.

In the meantime, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, said that the movement is committed to the demands of a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza, and the return of the displaced, noting that“the Zionist enemy is still evasive and stubborn.”

Haniyeh stated, during the“Jerusalem Platform” event on International Jerusalem Day,“that the continuation of the aggression in Gaza was due to American support and some Western countries.”

Haniyeh added:“Jerusalem Day this year passes in the shadow of the great flood battle of Al-Aqsa, and Gaza presents a glorious page from the pages of the nation and its resistance,” pointing out that this battle overthrew“all the illusions and myths of the enemy and his army.”

He continued:“We are facing a historic opportunity to defeat the Zionist project and its allies, and this battle united the ranks of the people of the nation,” adding,“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood revived Palestine in the hearts of millions of free people around the world.”