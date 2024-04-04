TTE Death Case: Thrissur Court Remands Accused For 14 Days; Autopsy Report Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The Thrissur Judicial Magistrate Court has remanded Rajanikanth, the accused in the death of TTE was remanded for 14 days.

A ticket traveling examiner (TTE) lost his life after being pushed from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as K Vinod.



The accused has been shifted to Thrissur Viyoor jail and has been booked with a murder case by the police.

The autopsy report states that the accused pushed Vinod from the train intending to kill him and the cause of death was a severe head injury.



The incident happened at Vellappaya, between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations. The accused who did not have a ticket argued with the TTE and asked him to get down in the next station.

The eyewitnesses stated that the accused verbally abused the TTE. The witness described the attack as sudden and unexpected, leaving everyone terrified. One of the eyewitnesses further explained that the TTE had asked the accused to pay a fine for not having a ticket, leading to a verbal altercation during which the accused insulted the TTE and his family in Hindi.



The accused boarded the train fully drunk. The TTE called the police and informed them about the incident. The accused went to TTE and kicked him from back. The victim fell from the train and died. One of the eyewitnesses went to another compartment and informed another TTE about the incident. Later, the accused was arrested by the police