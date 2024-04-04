Fear Looms In TN's Koorainadu As Leopard Spotted

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Koorainadu area of Tamil Nadu's Myladuthirai district on Thursday after the local people spotted a leopard.

A dead pig with head injuries resembling that of an attack by a big cat kept the people on their toes. The local people spotted the big cat on Tuesday night after which the forest department team reached the area. However, the animal continued to be elusive.

The Koorainadu area is densely populated and the district collector of Myladuthurai, A.P. Mahabharathi told media persons that ten forest teams and a police battalion were searching the area.

CCTV visuals of local shops have found a leopard-like animal prowling in the area. Pug marks of the big cat were also found.

The forest department has set up a control room at the Divisional Forest Office in Thiruchemballi to alert the forest and police teams of any developments.