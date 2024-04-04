Pom Pom Dot Pomellato's Feel-Good Jewels

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pomellato launches a new double-sided jewelry line, a clever innovation that offers jewelry lovers two stone options in each pendant or bracelet.

Pomellato introduces Pom Pom Dot, a joyful new range of jewels. Creating joy is important for Pomellato and the house infuses every jewel it makes with this feeling. The positivity of Pomellato is expressed in the brightly colored gemstones and diamonds, the tactile pleasure of softly contoured rose gold, and the playfulness of varying proportions.

The design is based on a button, a motif that forms part of Pomellato's design heritage - a gold necklace from 1974 - an inspiring detail that conveys many messages. Drawing on the button's historical significance, both as a functional accessory and talisman, Pom Pom Dot's soft round silhouette becomes a modern-day emblem of connection and protection.

The unique design of Pom Pom Dot is a statement of modernity and versatility. Pom Pom Dot is Pomellato's youngest range of jewels, sure to bring a smile to jewelry lovers worldwide.



