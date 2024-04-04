Ukrainian President's Office Hosts Meeting With U.S. Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with a delegation of the United States Commission on the National Defense Strategy, headed by its Chair Jane Harman.

According to the Office of the President , Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets briefed the delegation about the battlefield situation, as well as Russia's massive aerial attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine using missiles, Shahed drones and guided aerial bombs.

The Ukrainian side emphasized the need to strengthen its air defense and increase the number of artillery and long-range weapons. Therefore, the House of Representatives' decision to provide assistance to Ukraine is crucial.

Andriy Yermak thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden, his administration, both parties of Congress and the entire American people for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale war.

"It is very important that our nations stand together. Your visit is another signal of strong support from the United States," Yermak said.

Photo: President's Office