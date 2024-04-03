Albertsons Companies Celebrates Earth Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Happy Earth Month from Albertsons Companies! This month, and every month, we're focusing on making a difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share through our Recipe for ChangeTM initiative, including:
Reducing carbon emissions in our own operations by 21% since 2019 Providing recycling information on 7,000 Own Brands products and 40,000 store-made items through How2Recycle labels and QR codes Enabling the donation of 950 million meals in our communities since 2019
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
