Donald Trump Speaks With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Amid US Presidential Polls, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has had a recent conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the New York Times, citing information from two individuals briefed on the matter reported that the newspaper reported that it was unclear what Trump and the prince, known as MBS, discussed and whether this was their first conversation since Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, left office Read: US Presidential elections: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Connecticut, New York primaries; Wisconsin results awaitedWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postponed his scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with the crown prince, who is widely regarded as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, due to a cracked rib was originally scheduled to engage in discussions with the prince, coinciding with the US's efforts to advance the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. It's noteworthy that Saudi Arabia was the destination of Trump's inaugural foreign trip when he assumed office in 2017.(With inputs from Reuters)

