Special Forces Show Enemy Vehicles, Ammo Depots Being Destroyed By Brimstone Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, two tank transporter tractors and two Russian infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

While performing combat missions in one of the operational areas, FPV drone operators of the eighth regiment of the Special Operations Forces spotted and destroyed two tank transporter tractors, one infantry fighting vehicle and eliminated two Russian invaders.

Brimstone missiles were used to destroy one infantry fighting vehicle with its crew and a field ammunition depot.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the eighth regiment of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a mortar position and eliminated five Russian servicemen using FPV drones.

Photo is illustrative