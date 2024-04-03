4 More Candidates File Nominations In Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 4 (IANS) Four more candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase of parliamentary elections on April 26.
The four are Rattan Lal from the Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference, Roop Krishan Dhar from the same party (as a covering candidate), Ganesh Choudhary from the Hindustan Shakti Sena, and Atul Raina, an Independent.
With this, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature from the Jammu seat has gone up to 17. The deadline for filing nomination papers is 3 p.m. on Thursday.
