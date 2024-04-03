THE ELLINIKON UNVEILS PAVILION TERRACES: A MASTERPIECE OF ARCHITECTURE, SUSTAINABILITY, AND LUXURY INTERIORS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Ellinikon, a beacon of urban regeneration, has unveiled the Pavilion Terraces, a new architectural marvel crafted by the esteemed Greek firm, 314 Architecture Studio. Comprising seven buildings, each with six stories, Pavilion Terraces will stand as a testament to innovation, design excellence, and sustainable living.

The 156 one-to-five-bedroom terraces within Pavilion Terraces are a celebration of organic forms, intricate textures, and innovative spatial dynamics. Inspired by the alluring structures of Japanese lanterns, these residences emanate a graceful vibe, characterized by natural tones and luxuriant flowing curves that extend seamlessly into the interior spaces.

The top-floor apartments offer an elevated living experience with private roof gardens and jacuzzies, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the surrounding views. Ground-floor apartments feature private gardens, some equipped with swimming pools, providing residents with direct access to nature right outside their doorsteps.

A private central courtyard serves as a tranquil oasis within the community, featuring relaxation areas, Japanese-like gardens, and soothing water features for residents to enjoy. Owners will be able to indulge in panoramic views of the sea and Ellinikon Park, offering breathtaking vistas from their homes. Secured residents-only parking is available, including underground parking facilities and storage areas, providing added convenience and peace of mind for residents.

The central landscaped courtyard, a natural amenity, boasts Japanese-like gardens, mature planting, and water features, creating an inviting space for both residents and visitors. At ground level, a vibrant retail component will include fashion boutiques, cafes, restaurants, an organic market, a bakery, and a supermarket.

Built with sustainability at its core, Pavilion Terraces adheres to EU Taxonomy Principles and KENEK A Energy Performance standards. The residences promote wellbeing through low-emission materials, boast EV charging facilities, and are equipped with natural gas boilers for underfloor heating and hot water. Water consumption is reduced through efficient fixtures and irrigation systems, while solar panels contribute to energy efficiency.

Pavilion Terraces is a flagship addition to the Little Athens neighborhood, situated within The Ellinikon, one of the world's largest urban regeneration projects spanning 6.2 million sqm. This 15-minute smart city offers diverse residential, commercial, and retail spaces, featuring 8,000 new homes, 75,000 jobs, the world's largest coastal park, and more. The Little Athens neighborhood, with approximately 1,115 new residences in its first phase, epitomizes the enriched lifestyle and benefits of The Ellinikon.