Egyptian Prime Minister Congratulates Palestinian Counterpart On New Government Formation

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly reached out via telephone on Tuesday to convey his congratulations to Mohammad Mustafa, the newly appointed Palestinian Prime Minister, on the formation of his government.

Madbouly lauded Mustafa's retention of the Foreign Affairs portfolio and his readiness to undertake the responsibilities of leadership.

During their discourse, Madbouly underscored the profound historical connections between Egypt and Palestine, emphasising their fraternal bond. He expressed sincere hopes for the success and efficacy of the newly constituted government in advancing the aspirations of the Palestinian populace, particularly in light of the formidable challenges they confront. Moreover, he reiterated Egypt's unwavering backing for the legitimate rights of Palestinians, notably their right to self-determination within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The dialogue also encompassed Egypt's ongoing endeavours to broker a durable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to facilitate the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the hardships endured by Palestinians.

The swearing-in of Prime Minister Mustafa's new government occurred in the West Bank on Sunday, marking a pivotal moment in Palestinian political dynamics. Comprising 23 ministerial portfolios, the new cabinet includes representation from Gaza, with Prime Minister Mustafa assuming the mantle of Foreign Minister from the esteemed diplomat Riyad Al-Maliki.

Addressing President Mahmoud Abbas during the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Mustafa pledged an administration committed to serving all Palestinians. He affirmed the government's allegiance to the Palestine Liberation Organization and its political agenda, along with adherence to international commitments outlined in President Abbas's mandate.

Following the ceremony, President Abbas convened with the newly formed government, reiterating ongoing collaborative efforts with regional and global stakeholders to halt hostilities in Gaza.“Our political objective is the attainment of freedom, independence, and liberation from occupation, and we are actively engaging with concerned Arab and international entities towards securing full United Nations membership,” asserted the President, as reported by the official news agency WAFA.