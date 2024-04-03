PM Modi To Address Election Rally In Pushkar On April 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on April 6, the state BJP said on Wednesday.

A large number of BJP workers will gather for the Prime Minister's rally from the nearby Lok Sabha constituencies, including Ajmer, Nagaur, Bhilwara, and Rajsamand, among others, said the election in-charge for Rajasthan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who was in Nagaur to attend a core committee meeting of the party on Wednesday.

While the party workers will celebrate the Foundation Day of the BJP (April 6, 1980) at every booth, PM Modi will address an election rally in Pushkar, state BJP Vice President Narayan Panchariya told IANS.

On the same day, Congress veterans, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, will also be in Jaipur for a mega rally of the party.