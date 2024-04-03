Shortcoming Eliminated In Middle Corridor In Parallel With Growth On Cargo Volumes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The importance of the Middle Corridor increases day by day, andthe countries on the corridor are implementing projects toeliminate bottlenecks and shortcomings throughout its length.

Deputy Kazakh Transport Minister Satan Ablaliyev toldAzerbaijani media that Kazakhstan implements several projects inthis regard. He said that Kazakhstan is taking various measures toeliminate the shortcomings in terms of expanding the transmissioncapacity of this route as well as increasing its capacity.

According to him, Kazakhstan Railways JSC has already startedimplementing a number of projects on the construction of secondaryroads to increase freight transportation.

He also spoke about the construction of a new road bypassingAlmaty and a single window developed by Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, andGeorgia for transportation through the corridor.

For shedding light on the issue, the correspondent of Azernews addressed questions to expert ontransport Rauf Aghamirzayev. The expert noted that, in general, theMiddle Corridor has been on the agenda in recent years, and thereason for this is that a number of infrastructure projects havebeen implemented so far. He emphasised that projects are ongoingand additional work is needed for large volumes, and one of them isthe project implemented in Kazakhstan. Currently, we know thatthere are two border crossings between Kazakhstan and China calledDostlug and Horgos for the railway. The third border crossing pointis being built in the direction of Alamaty.

“Kazakhstan is generally a country with great transit potential is one of the important countries on the East-West Corridor projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan. Theconstruction of a bypass railway without entering the city ofAlmaty is one of these projects. The delivery of goods by means ofthis railway will take place one day earlier. However, anotherpoint is the transition to alternating current. Half of the way inKazakhstan along the East-West corridor has been ensured withalternating current. But it would be better to switch toalternating current up to the port of Aktau, which will lead to 20percent cheaper transportation of goods along the corridor,”Aghamirzayev said.

He added that another issue is speeding up work in the directionof increasing the transmission capacity of the ports and preparinga new road map in line with the growth. In the present case, thefigures for different years were announced. He pointed out that by2030, it is planned to increase the cargo transfer from presently2.7 million tons to 10 million tons. In the case of containertransportation, projects were announced that envisage thepossibility of accepting 400 TEU containers. The Pundit noted thatat the same time, in order to connect east and west in Kazakhstan,there is a need to build a highway connecting the city of Beyneuwith the city of Shalkar, along with railways. In this case,vehicles coming from the Caspian should travel an extra distance tothe north of the Caspian to go to the centre and east ofKazakhstan, which creates additional costs.

“Another issue is that the number of ships in the Caspian Seashould be increased. In connection with the Caspian basin retreat,dredging work should be carried out. Dredging works are planned atAktau Port until 2025. Azerbaijan will also work in this direction shipyard has received orders for the construction of thesetypes of ships.

Besides, there is a need to complete the projects implemented inAzerbaijan so far. Azerbaijan State Railways has also announcedthat the section from Ujar to Baku will complete the transition toalternating current by 2028. One of the other infrastructurebottlenecks is the transmission capacity of the stations on theAzerbaijan-Georgia border. The station on the Azerbaijani sideconsists of 14 tracks, while the Gardabani station consists of 7tracks. It means receiving twice less cargo from Azerbaijan andtransferring twice less cargo from Georgia. Another problem is thatthese stations are located in residential areas. Therefore, theirexpansion creates additional problems. I think that both countriesshould take appropriate measures. Because if the importance of thecorridor increases, the overdue stoppage of the freight train atthe border may cause problems in the future due to a lack ofinfrastructure. There is a need to modernise the railway networkand rolling stock in general on the territory of Georgia. Certainwork is being done in this area. Kazakhstan's contribution in thisfield is greater. Because Kazakhstan itself already produces diesellocomotives and also manufactures AC locomotives. Azerbaijanpurchased several products Kazakhstan and Georgia can do it aswell. If Georgia, like Azerbaijan, switches to alternating currentin the section up to the Black Sea ports, the transmission capacityof the corridor will increase, and congestion will disappear to the alternating current in Georgia will enable toreduce prices by 20 percent in transporting goods,” Aghamirzayevnoted.

As for the road infrastructure, he emphasised that it cancurrently accept certain loads. But for the increased freightneeds, some projects need to be implemented, and these projectshave already been announced. One of them is the construction of thesecond phase of the Alat Port; and Anaklia Port in Georgia, whosegroundbreaking ceremony was announced, will take place this year noted that all these are elements that increase thetransmission capacity of the corridor.

“Currently, regular block trains run from Germany to Turkiye viaRomania. Taking into account that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railwaywill be put into operation after major repairs, diverting theseblock trains from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan is also on theagenda.

Besides, a joint Middle Corridor Multimodal Road Company wasestablished between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. Thepurpose of creating this company is to remove bureaucraticobstacles in the corridor. As bureaucratic obstacles are reduced,faster transit of cargo will be ensured. I think that the work inthis direction will continue, and as cargo growth increases in thecoming years, we will ensure more efficient transportation throughsome corrective work. The main issue is having a road that cancarry this load. A faster transition will be ensured by theavailability of reception facilities in line with the increasedcargo demand and the elimination of bureaucratic obstacles,” theeconomist added.