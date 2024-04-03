Sheikh Saud Bin Ahmed Al Thani Ramadan Bowling Championship Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Young Qatari player Talal Al Marri claimed the open category title as the curtain came down on the second edition of Sheikh Saud Bin Ahmed Al Thani Ramadan Bowling Championship at the Qatar Bowling Center with the participation of more than 100 players, representing 12 countries. Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Al Khiliwi was second while Kuwait's Fahd Rajeeb came third. Winners of the over-50 category were also honoured. Al Rayyan Club's Vice-President Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Ahmed Al Thani, and Qatar Bowling Federation President Abdullah Sultan Al Qattan crowned the winners.