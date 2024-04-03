CIP Leader OPSWAT announces GISEC 2024 participation under the theme of ‘Protecting the Pulse of Industry 4.0’

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 03, 2024: OPSWAT, a global leader in CIP cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation at the region’s leading security event, GISEC Global 2024, under the theme “Protecting the Pulse of Industry 4.0.” The company will reiterate its commitment to the region and the importance of safeguarding the interconnected systems and technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution. And through real-world demonstrations and discussions, OPSWAT experts will show how the company’s solutions are expressly designed for the unique cybersecurity challenges posed by the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT).



“Industry 4.0 throws down the gauntlet to any organization that runs an OT setup because the breaking down of walls between IT and OT has exposed critical infrastructure to a range of attack vectors,” said Sertan Selcuk, Vice President for METAP & CIS, OPSWAT. “But at OPSWAT, backed by a process-driven approach, we stress the importance of cyber resilience more than just cybersecurity — we are focused on enabling our customers to continue operations in the face of evolving threats.”



At GISEC, OPSWAT will showcase its solutions at the OPSWAT CIP Mobile Lab. Solutions on display and available for demo are powered by OPSWAT’s MetaDefender platform and support storage security, supply chain security, secure managed file transfer, peripheral and removable media protection, access and endpoint security, email security, OT security, cross domain security and more.



“GISEC Global 2024 attendees will witness firsthand how OPSWAT’s solutions secure critical infrastructure, as our experts offer practical insights into safeguarding vital systems and networks,” said Selcuk.



Additionally, delegates can tour OPSWAT’s Nuclear Plant Model Reactor, a display that underscores the company’s established expertise in securing sensitive environments like nuclear power plants. The OPSWAT stand will feature two demo sessions daily over the three-day event. The nuclear power plant demo, for example, will feature practical applications of the OPSWAT IT/OT platform deployment in a real-world scenario. Each demo has been specially designed to reflect the challenges endemic to GCC critical networks and infrastructures, and to showcase OPSWAT regional use cases and success stories for both IT and OT environments.



Alongside its product showcase, OPSWAT will further highlight its ongoing campaign to bridge the regional cyber-skills gap. The company will use the event to raise awareness and interest in the OPSWAT Scholarship Program and the OPSWAT Academy, which will sign a memorandum of understanding with CyberSecured India at a special event during GISEC Global 2024.



“OPSWAT takes the cyber-skills gap very seriously,” commented Irfan Shakeel, VP of Training and Certifications at OPSWAT. “That is why we recently invested US$10 million in our scholarship program. We are committed to increasing the number of certified CIP professionals in the region and across the globe.”



OPSWAT will also use GISEC Global 2024 to build strategic partnerships and alliances, highlighted by the planned signing of an MoU between the company and CPX, an official OPSWAT reseller. The MoU represents a milestone in the strategic partnership between the two entities, and aims to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses, enhancing their security posture and resilience.



“Our participation at GISEC is driven by our strong commitment to delivering end-to-end IT/OT cybersecurity solutions and establishing our brand as a trusted authority,” Selcuk added. “OPSWAT is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for organizations and technology partners in need of comprehensive IT/OT cybersecurity solutions. Together, we can fortify what matters most and protect what must not fail.”



At GISEC Global 2024, OPSWAT will exhibit from Stand C38, Hall 7.





