Leopard Injures 5 In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal, Later Captured Alive

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that locals spotted a leopard roaming in the area and informed the department concerned, following which a massive hunt was launched.

He said that two women among three wildlife officials got injured after they were attacked by the leopard during the search operation

After hectic efforts the leopard was captured alive by the Wildlife officials, he said.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment-(KNO)

