Leopard Injures 5 In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal, Later Captured Alive

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least five persons including two women and three Wildlife department officials were injured in a leopard attack in Ganderbal on Wednesday. The leopard was however, captured alive by the authorities.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that locals spotted a leopard roaming in the area and informed the department concerned, following which a massive hunt was launched.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that two women among three wildlife officials got injured after they were attacked by the leopard during the search operation
After hectic efforts the leopard was captured alive by the Wildlife officials, he said.
Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment-(KNO)
