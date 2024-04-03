Iranian Radical Activist Points To Azerbaijan For Attack On Israeli Embassies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran continues its provocative plans against Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, Ahmed Ghasri, a former employee of the"Young Journalists Club" information agency affiliated with theIranian state television and radio organisation, made a provocativepost on the "X" account:

"The picture on the right is the picture of the Israeli embassyin Azerbaijan, and the one on the left is the picture of theembassy in Bahrain. These are just two examples. There are manyoptions, it is enough to choose."

It should be recalled that yesterday, the member of the Iranianparliament, Jalal Rashidi Kuchi, mentioned the targeting of theIsraeli embassy in Azerbaijan in his speech. Suchprovocation-oriented views of the official representatives of Iranhave been repeated for several times.







He said in his speech: "Procrastination, patience, and delay ingiving a decisive and similar response to the military attack ofthe "Zionists" on Iranian territory under any title is equivalentto a heavy blow to the reputation and honour of the great name ofIran.

My proposal is to openly and directly target the diplomaticrepresentation of the "Zionists" in one of the diplomatic centresof the regional countries, preferably in Azerbaijan."

Of course, this approach of the representative of the Iranianparliament sets a negative example for others. Inspired by this,the Iranian radical activists have already tried to attract theattention of the public with this type of inappropriatesharing.

Undoubtedly, this provocative approach, if not directly, isindirectly a message of ill will from official Tehran to both Bakuand Tel Aviv. Of course, according to the opinion of experts, thisstep taken by Iran may not end with good results between Baku andTehran.