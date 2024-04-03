Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.33 To USD 89.55 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.33 to USD 89.55 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 88.22 pb Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. The prices of the Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate both increased by USD 1.50 and USD 1.44 to reach USD 88.92 pb and USD 85.15 pb each. (end) aam

