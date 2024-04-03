Imran Khan Reveals Wife's Poisoning In Home Confinement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, recently stated that his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been poisoned in their home.

Mr. Khan has requested the Pakistan court to allow his wife's treatment under the supervision of their trusted individuals.

Imran Khan and his wife are not only accused of an unlawful marriage but are sentenced to 14 years in prison for the sale of government gifts. According to the court, Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan before completing her 'iddat', leading to a seven-year prison sentence for them.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media recently reported, citing the Islamabad court, that the 14-year prison sentence for Imran Khan and his wife has been suspended, and a review of the case will be held after Eid al-Fitr.

Ali Zafar, Imran Khan's lawyer, stated:“The sentence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the unlawful sale of government gifts case has been suspended.”

This couple was sentenced to 14 years in prison last year in January for the sale of government gifts by the Pakistan Anti-Corruption Court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's aspiration to contest in the recent Pakistan elections hit a roadblock when he was barred from participation by the election commission. This decision stirred controversy and dismay among his supporters, raising concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

Khan's absence from the race has left a notable vacuum in Pakistani politics, altering the electoral dynamics and leaving many voters disheartened by the exclusion of a key political figure.

