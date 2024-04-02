Spain PM Demands Clarification Of Israeli Attack On Gaza Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez called on the Israeli government to clarify the circumstances of the brutal attack that killed seven aid workers of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), who were victims of tonight's bombing in the Gaza Strip and died while doing what the NGO has been dedicated to for years: feeding people in the midst of so much destruction.In a press conference held Tuesday at a school of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan, Sanchez added, "The aim of this trip is to get to know first-hand the perspectives of some of the key actors in the search for a solution to this war and to convey Spain's commitment and determination to work with our partners to achieve a future of peace, justice, and prosperity in the region."He said, "I just visited the refugee camp, one of the camps that was initially established more than 70 years ago, specifically in 1952. This is the only truth, more than seven decades after its establishment. The nature of this conflict and its drama does not affect only one generation, but different generations, as there are hardly any precedents for something like this in history."He noted that the camp was initially intended to accommodate 8,000 refugees, and has expanded over the decades to more than 30,000 people."I had the opportunity to see the wonderful facilities of the UNRWA Girls' School, as well as participating in a conversation and exchange different views on many topics with some representatives of the UNRWA Student Parliament in a conversation that was very useful for me," Sanchez said.He expressed the appreciation of the Spanish government and the entire Spanish society for the work done by the United Nations, and in particular UNRWA, in Jordan and in the entire region, emphasizing Spain's support for UNRWA's work.